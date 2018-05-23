Sentencing continued for a week in casino embezzlement

A woman faces sentencing on Tuesday after admitting she took more than $4,000 from the casino where she worked.

Cara Milligan, 41, was an employee of the Montbleu casino when she allegedly took unredeemed slot vouches and cashed them for herself, pocketing the money.

The total amount stolen was $4,016.35. Montbleu is going to seek restitution.

She faces 12-60 months in prison as well as $10,000 in fines.

■ A man arrested on drug charges in November was allowed to go to Pennsylvania for treatment.

Earl J. Chamberlain, 32, was arrested November 17, 2017 after deputies found heroin, one pound of marijuana, and methamphetamine in the car he was traveling in.

After receiving a letter from relatives in Pennsylvania stating they would give Chamberlain a place to live as well as access to a drug treatment program, Young allowed him to leave custody and travel to the East Coast.

"I want you to live a clean, happy life," Young told him. "I don't want to have to come get you. Riding for 2,000 miles in a van with handcuffs on is not a fun trip."

His $6,000 bond was exonerated, and he will be required to send monthly reports to the court from his new treatment program.

"It's easy to appreciate the opportunity while you're sitting in that chair," Young said. "It's harder to seize the opportunity while you're out in the world."

A 59-year-old woman admitted Tuesday to possessing methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

Vicki A. Heindl was stopped after speeding, and was found to have a warrant for her arrest.

She had methamphetamine in her pockets, as well as methadone pills loose in her purse without a prescription.

There was also foil with heroin, which another passenger, Monique Gonsales, admitted to smoking earlier. She was five months pregnant during the arrest.

Heindl faces 12-48 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 26.

■ Ironwood burglary suspect Chad Hunter, 48, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on June 6 in preparation for a June 15 preliinary hearing.

He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail on one count of felony burglary and one count of destruction of property.

■ A Gardnerville man facing multiple felony theft charges in connection with a Feb. 13 burglary is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Michael Luis Cota Jr., 19, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Due to a conflict, attorney Maria Pence withdrew from Cota's case. Attorney Matthew Ence was appointed to replace him.

According to court documents, Cota is accused of conspiring with a 15-year-old to climb into the home through a window.

In addition to the weapon, the homeowner reported two magazines of ammunition for a Glock and a couple of hunting knives were also missing.