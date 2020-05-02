Second pursuit in two days results in arrest

Douglas County Sheriff's vehicles gather at the scene of a crash after a pursuit led to a crash on Highway 395 near Rock Bottom Road on Saturday afternoon. Special to The R-C

chasephoto

For the second time in two days, a motorist led Douglas County deputies on a chase through Carson Valley neighborhoods.

The pursuit was first reported at around 3:10 p.m. near Dresslerville and Centerville lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos

Despite having one flat tire, the 18-year-old driver led a deputy down Centerville Lane at speeds of up to 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The driver continued down Riverview past Carson Valley Golf Course and turned south onto Highway 395.

The pursuit stopped when the driver crashed near Rock Bottom Road near the base of Jake’s Hill at 3:20 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, the driver has a felony warrant for larceny.

He was checked out by East Fork medics and taken into custody.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident, which is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

On Friday, the driver of a red Audi who fled from authorities in Carson City was stopped after running up and down Johnson Lane around lunchtime. That driver was also taken into custody.

Eluding police is a felony in Nevada.