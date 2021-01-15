Search on for woman in fatal collision

While a warrant for a Verdi woman sought in connection with a Feb. 28 fatal collision was issued for throughout the state of Nevada, the search for her went national on Friday.

Joan Kathryn Wenger, 66, is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence causing substantial bodily injury, according to an East Fork Justice Court warrant.

Wenger was the subject of a Jan. 7 story in The Record-Courier that was picked up by the Associated Press.

Publications as far away as Texas picked up the story.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said Tuesday that the Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking Wenger in connection with the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to email Trooper J. Clifford at jclifford@dps.state.nv.us.

• A Topaz Ranch Estates man who was the subject of a significant law enforcement response in a Jan. 7 standoff appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Christopher Alan Rummer, 42, was taken into custody on Jan. 9 on an obstruction charge.

According to prosecutor Matthew Johnson, Rummer repeatedly refused to drop a knife after making both suicidal and homicidal comments.

He was ordered to meet with a psychiatrist and return to court on Wednesday where he was released on his own recognizance.

He still is under a judgement related to a case from late May where he made nearly three-dozen 911 calls in a row. Deputies went to his home and told him to quit calling the emergency number and while they were heading back to their vehicle they got word he’d called 911 again.

On Jan. 7, deputies responded to Rummer’s home around 6:45 p.m. They tried nonlethal means to subdue him but he wasn’t cooperating. Eventually, he walked back into the home and rather than storm the home, officers decided to back off and catch up to him later.