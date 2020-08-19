Scooter wreck results in Tahoe arrest

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Monday for allegedly crashing into a woman riding an electric scooter and fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Johnson Blvd., and Fairway Ave., of a woman who was struck by a vehicle while riding a Lime scooter.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said the vehicle took off before they arrived. Officers went searching for the responsible vehicle after gaining information from witnesses.

Officers located the suspect, Colin Hauge, 63, as he left his car and was walking into his home on Hebert Avenue. Officers reportedly had to force their way into his home and he was subsequently arrested for felony hit and run. His bail amount is $60,000.

This is the second woman in the last two weeks to be hit on a Lime scooter.

A 31-year-old from Alexandria, Va., was involved in a head-on collision and was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

City officials said the driver of the car is cooperating and that the incident remains under investigation.