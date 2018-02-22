Robber won’t do more time for drugs

A Reno man serving 4-10 years for robbery out of Washoe County received another sentence in Douglas County for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Robert M. Dean, 25, was sentenced in April on the robbery charge and faces consecutive prison term of 2-6 years for burglary.

He received a concurrent sentence of 12-30 months for being under the influence.

Dean was one of three people arrested in a shoplifting raid on the Gardnerville Walmart in October 2015.

He served a sentence on a gross misdemeanor and received drug diversion on another charge.

He told Judge Tod Young the robbery occurred before he was sentenced to drug court.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man will remain in Douglas County Jail until he is accepted into a treatment program.

Parker H. Eoff, 29, received a 1-4-year sentence after being convicted of possession of heroin, but that sentence was suspended.

Possession cases typically require mandatory probation, but Eoff has previous felony convictions.

Attorney Kris Brown said Eoff received a face injury in 2011 that led to his getting hooked on heroin after his pain medications ran out.

"That led to his heroin use, which led to his criminal acts," she said.

Young expressed concern that if he let Eoff out on probation, he would end up dead of an overdose.

"Heroin addicts don't get old, they just get cold," he said. "At some point it's not about trying to fix people."

Eoff was given credit for 81 days served.

■ A man serving a prison sentence admitted to charges of possession of heroin and passing a forged check.

Douglas Paul Baker, 31, appeared before Young on Tuesday.

According to a plea agreement, Baker was found with heroin on Sept. 9, 2016, and passed a fraudulent $689 check at a Stateline casino written on an account at Heavenly Mountain Resort on Jan. 17, 2017.

Baker told Young he had a bachelor's degree in business administration.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Baker was convicted on charges of making counterfeit money and attempted burglary in January 2017 in Washoe County. He was also convicted of issuing a fraudulent check in Carson City on Nov. 6, 2017. He was sentenced to 12-34 months on the two Washoe charges and 12-32 months on the Carson charge.

He faces a maximum sentence of 12-48 months on the two Douglas County charges.

■ A Carson City man has 90 days to pay restitution for a garage door he never purchased or spend 200 days in jail.

Jeremy D. Spears, 43, received $2,087.50 from the victim to purchase and install a garage door. The rest of the money goes to the Nevada Contractor's Board.

Spears told Young that he gave the money to his parents who were facing a foreclosure.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man who was sentenced to prison for failing to maintain a minor child has paid off the money he owed.

Aaron J. Masters, 40, was sentenced in December 2016, and released the following July, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Masters paid the $73,000 he owed in child support.