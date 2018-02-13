Road-rage rammer admits assault charge

A Minden man changed his plea and admitted to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and willful injury to property.

Justin A. Moore, 44, was arrested Sept. 28, 2017, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property and child abuse and endangerment in September.

Deputies made the arrest after they were dispatched to Ironwood Drive for a truck ramming into an SUV. There were multiple 911 calls reporting a man was ramming his truck into a woman's vehicle containing a baby.

On scene, people told deputies they saw a truck and SUV that appeared to have been in an accident. Moore told deputies he was involved in a road rage incident with the female driver.

He said he was ramming into the SUV to make sure the woman couldn't leave the scene. The woman had allegedly ran into a nearby hotel with her child to hide from the man.

During the preliminary hearing, the victim said she was driving from Reno when she saw the man behind her throw his hands up into the air when she braked for a Nevada Highway Patrol officer. She punched the gas and switched lanes to avoid the man. She did not come into contact with the man until she tried to turn onto Ironwood Drive in Minden. The man allegedly pulled his truck onto Ironwood Drive, blocking the woman from continuing onto the road.

After she pulled around him, he allegedly rear-ended her. According to the woman, he then ran into multiple sides of her vehicle.

Moore is facing a maximum sentence of 72 months for the assault charge and 60 months for the willful injury to property charge. He will be sentenced on April 16.

A South Lake Tahoe man had his probation revoked after he admitted to two parole and probation violations in Judge Thomas Gregory's court on Monday.

Colten K. Coralles, 22, had three violation reports since he was put on probation in July. In July, Coralles failed to report to the Division of Parole and Probation. In court, he told Gregory he was asked to return to the division multiple times to report. Coralles was living in South Lake Tahoe at the time and said it was difficult for his mother to take several days off work to drive him down to Minden.

Another violation was in December when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Coralles was a passenger in the vehicle and took off on foot during the stop. Deputies found and arrested him and he told them he had swallowed 7 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of heroin. He was take to the hospital and then arrested. The last violation was in January when he was traveling out of state without interstate compact.

Coralles was originally arrested in 2016 on charges of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, mental health arrest and two counts of possession of a hypodermic needle. Deputies made the arrest after they were called to the CVS in Stateline for a male throwing a female onto the ground. On scene, both the victim and Coralles denied the incident, however a witness said he saw Coralles throw the victim down onto the ground twice.

He was transported to the jail where he told deputies if he didn't get out of jail, he would kill himself. Later deputies searched Coralles' vehicle and found two hypodermic needles and a bag of methamphetamine.

He was granted probation in July, but in court on Monday, Gregory revoked his probation saying, "I am not going to task the state with tracking you down."

He will serve the rest of his underlying sentence.

A Carson City woman denied charges of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Felicia M. Eattock, 30, was arrested in October on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and child abuse and endangerment.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the 3400 block of Tourmaline Drive in Indian Hills after they received a report marijuana was being used in the presence of a toddler.

During the search, they came across a purse with 7.6 grams of methamphetamine. The purse belonged to Eattock.

Eattock tested positive for methamphetamine on Feb. 5 while she was out on bail. Eattock was ordered into custody until her trial begins on April 17. The trial is scheduled to go until April 19.

A Gardnerville man admitted to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy A. Christensen, 47, was arrested in May on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Christensen after they observed a vehicle with no license plate traveling on highway 395. They conducted a traffic stop and found two pipes with residue of methamphetamine and a small bag of methamphetamine.

Christensen is facing up to 48 months in prison and will be held without bail till his sentencing hearing on April 9.