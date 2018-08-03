Reward offered in horse trough shooting

A report of destruction of property was taken from the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates for three metal water troughs placed 1.5 miles into the Pine Nuts near Fish Springs in Gardnerville. The metals troughs are the property of the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates and are placed on private property with the permission of the property owner. The purpose of the placement of the water troughs is to provide water to the Pine Nut Wild Horses and to prevent them from entering into residential areas.

The volunteers tend to the water troughs several times a day and through their observations were able to determine that person(s) began shooting at the troughs sometime between 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. It was during this time frame that they began observing and repairing the damage from the bullet holes into the three troughs.

The three troughs are valued a total of $1,400 and classified as a felony crime due to the amount of property damage. Bentley general manager Matt McKinney said, "That land is Bentley private property, and there is no trespassing on the property and anyone trespassing could be subject to prosecution."

The controversy over the Pine Nut Wild Horse round up took a step down recently when BLM announced it would not move forward with the planned wild horse round up. Douglas County Sheriff's Office is only concerned for public safety and violations of the law such as destruction of property or trespassing as they are arrest able offenses. The use of a weapon raises attention and the concern from the Sheriff's Office. Douglas County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Bureau of Land Management, and has an Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team, and they will increase the patrols of the BLM land nearby.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s). Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Sgt. B. Hubkey at 775-782-9905.