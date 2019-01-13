Reported homicide on Dresslerville Road

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of a dead body at 943 Dresslerville Road on the report of a deceased person.

Initial investigation has resulted in this incident being classified as a Homicide. These initial observations have also led DCSO to suspect this may be related to the Homicide that occurred on James Road on Jan, 9 or Jan. 10.

DCSO has a heightened sense of concern for community safety and asks that all Douglas County residents lock their doors and windows, leave outside light illuminated during the hours of darkness, and ensure that all home security systems are functional. Please report any suspicious activity or noises immediately.

DCSO is increasing patrol activities throughout the county with an increased emphasis on the Gardnerville Ranchos.

DCSO will update this information at 9 a.m. Monday at the Minden Station located at 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden.