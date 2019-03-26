Reported carjacking results in wreck, arrest

A car salesman was allegedly stabbed during a test drive that ended in a pursuit on Highway 89 Monday afternoon.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a stabbing and carjacking on Tahoe Mountain Road in South Lake Tahoe.

The 29-year-old victim told deputies he was stabbed during a test drive. He was able to get out of the white Durango and provided a description of the man. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A El Dorado deputy traveling southbound on Highway 89, along with a California Highway Patrol Officer, spotted the white Durango and the CHP went into pursuit.

The Durango crashed into a snowbank near the county line and the driver, later identified as South Lake Tahoe resident Johnathan Paget fled the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder and carjacking.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas and Alpine county authorities were alerted to the incident and were at the entrances to the counties.