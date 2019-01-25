Report: Carson City man admits to Reno murders

The Associated Press reported Friday night that Wilber Martinez-Guzman, 19, of Carson City admitted killing a Reno couple and used a handgun that he said he stole earlier from them.

The Associated Press says Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong released a declaration of probable cause Friday in response to a public records request from the AP. The report filed with a Carson City judge Thursday says the gun is believed to be the weapon also used to kill two women — 56-year-old Connie Koontz and74-year-old Sophia Renken — in their homes in Gardnerville days on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13.

Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador admitted using a .22-caliber revolver stolen earlier from the home of Gerald and Sharon David in Reno. Martinez-Guzman is accused of killing the couple on Jan. 16. The gun was recovered from a BMW in which authorities arrested Martinez-Guzman last Saturday in Carson City on a federal immigration charge.

On Thursday, Martinez-Guzman was charged Thursday with possessing weapons and selling jewelry belonging to his victims. He is being held in the Carson City jail on $500,000 bail.

Douglas and Washoe counties district attorneys have scheduled a news conference at noon Monday in Reno to discuss their plans for the prosecution of Martinez-Guzman. They said earlier he was the prime suspect in the four homicides over a one-week period.