Reno woman waives hearing in drug trafficking

A Reno woman faces 8-20 years in prison after she waived her preliminary hearing on a drug trafficking charge on Wednesday.

Susan Hinton, 57, was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant out of Reno along with Alexis Rae Johnson 29 and Demariea Antoine Doucet, 27.

All three are accused of being involved in a methamphetamine sales ring that operated in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown.

The trio are accused of five drug sales involving up to 4 ounces of methamphetamine at a time.

According to court documents those sales occurred April 22-24, and on June 29 and July 21.

She was allegedly arrested with two bags of methamphetamine.

Doucet appeared in East Fork Justice Court last week where his attorney asked for a change in the hearing date pending discussion of an offer.

He is scheduled to appear in justice court on Oct. 21 to determine if a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing will be necessary.

Johnson is free on bail pending an Oct. 12 hearing.