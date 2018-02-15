Reno woman arrested on battery

A Reno woman was arrested Monday on a gross misdemeanor charge of battery.

Jennifer E. Taylor, 55, was arrested at Carson Valley Medical Center when deputies responded to a battery report.

Deputies made contact with the victim who was working with Taylor, who had been brought to the center for medical treatment. Taylor allegedly yelled at the victim using profanities and punched the victim's left chest with a closed fist.

Taylor continued to throw punches and was verbally abusive. On scene, deputies reported she showed signs of intoxication and gave a preliminary breath sample of .298 percent.

Her bail is set at $3,003.