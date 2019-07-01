Reno shooting suspect in Douglas custody

A man arrested after a 125-mph pursuit through Carson Valley was wanted in a Sunday shooting in Reno.

Ronnie Demone Crawford, 42, was taken into custody by Douglas County deputies after he ran out of road on Dressler Lane in southern Carson Valley.

A silver Dodge Challenger was being pursued by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers south on Highway 395 into Douglas County at about 12:47 p.m. at speeds exceeding 125 mph.

“All available on-duty patrol and investigations units jumped into action and assisted our Northern Nevada partners, which included the Reno Police Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the NHP,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said.

The Challenger turned onto Airport Road and looped back north to Johnson Lane before heading south on Highway 395 into Minden.

The driver of the Challenger turned onto County Road, hitting speeds of up to 60 mph as it traveled past Sixth Street in Minden.

The pursuit traveled down Highway 395, turning onto Waterloo and then Centerville Lane.

The Challenger crossed Highway 88 at the Centerville roundabout before heading south on Foothill Road.

The chase ended on Dressler Lane, where the driver crashed through a ranch fence and came to rest in a field with knee-high vegetation.

Crawford tried to run, but he was met by several Douglas County deputies who took him into custody without incident.

Deputies found a woman who was dropped off by Crawford at Minden-Tahoe Airport. She was taken into custody. Her role in this pursuit is still in question.

The chase ended at 1:05 p.m. after nearly 20 minutes.

The victim of the shooting was hospitalized.