Ranchos woman fires handgun in fight

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman is in custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic battery charges after she was arrested late Friday night.

Nicole Ann Shea, 37, was booked into Douglas County Jail early Saturday morning after the incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Kimmerling Road.

According to court documents, Shea allegedly jumped on her boyfriend and started strangling him.

After the scuffle, she reached into the nightstand and pulled out a pistol, pointing it at him.

She ended up firing the handgun out a window.

Deputies responded to the report of the gunshot at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s report, she had a .097 blood alcohol content two hours after the incident.

Her bail was set at $25,000. She appeared in court on Wednesday. She is represented by attorney Maria Pence.

■ A Carson City man was taken into custody by store security after he allegedly tried to walk out of the Target with several items on Sunday evening.

Daniel Duckworth, 37, was booked on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

According to security, Duckworth hid four Amazon Firesticks and two printer cartridges under his child’s blanket and after purchasing a container of juice walked out of the store.

He was allegedly in possession of a device to defeat store security sensors. He is represented by attorney John Malone.

■ A former Gardnerville Ranchos resident is in custody on a parole violation in connection with a 2016 stabbing at a Ranchos liquor store.

David Lester James, 66, was paroled in June 2019, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was taken into custody by state Parole & Probation officers on Sunday night.

■ A man accused of cashing bad checks at the Topaz Lodge waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Jonathan Lee Schofield, 35, will go to Douglas County District Court on March 2.

Schofield’s attorney said he would admit to a charge of uttering a forged instrument.

Schofield’s co-defendant in the case, Henry Jesse Martinez, 58, also appeared in East Fork Justice Court where his case was continued until Feb. 19.

The payroll checks were allegedly made out by the California Department of Transportation on two banks in Bishop.