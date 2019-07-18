Ranchos woman arrested day she finished diversion

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman who had just completed a diversion program was arrested on multiple drug felonies Monday night.

Cassandra Robertson, 22, appeared in Douglas County District Court where a previous case was dismissed.

According to court documents, Robertson was spotted outside a Gardnerville address known for drug transactions.

Deputies were aware she had a warrant in Carson City and took her into custody. A drug dog sniffed around her vehicle and alerted to something inside.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 4.7 grams of methamphetamine and .79 grams of heroin.

She faces additional charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

■ A Mound House man was arrested in Minden for failure to appear in District Court.

Miky Sears, 47, was scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court for arraignment June 17.

His attorney said she believed he was in treatment at the time. According to the sheriff’s office, he was arrested near the CVIC Hall.

■ A Gardnerville man upped his misdemeanor warrants to a felony by allegedly giving deputies a wrong name.

Jonathan G. Miles, 29, was arrested 10 p.m. Sunday in Kingslane.

According to jail records, he faces a warrant in Reno and a failure to appear in East Fork Justice Court in addition to the felony for trying to avoid prosecution by giving someone else’s name.

■ An Irishman is facing an Aug. 26 Tahoe Township court date after he allegedly dropped his shorts and waved his penis at a family with two young children during a drunken Fourth of July.

Ross W. Lennon, 21, who lists a San Diego address, was released on his own recognizance.

■ A California man accused of being drunk in a June 13 fatal Zephyr Cove collision is free on bond.

Jarrad Dominguez, 40, of Gold River, Calif., was arrested June 13 within an hour of the collision that killed a Carson City man.