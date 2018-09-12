Ranchos woman admits to thefts

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman admitted to a theft charge on Monday related to several instances over six months.

Jaclyn Thun, 32, admitted to taking $728 from a victim's bank account between Jan. 8 and March 12. According to court documents, Thun also wrote $680 in checks on a closed account and took the RAV4 she was caught driving on July 26 from a rental company.

She faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine at her sentencing on Sept. 17. She is also on probation where she'd charged $2,175 on the victim's credit card without consent and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after she didn't return a rental vehicle.

Her sentencing and probation violations will be handled at the same time.

About a week before her July arrest, Thun was in Truckee for the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Joseph Ward in the slaying of former Gardnerville resident Kenneth Pestana.

In 2004 both Thun and Ward carried signs near the county courthouse saying Pestana was innocent.

She told a reporter that Ward was the father of her children.

Ward, who also hails from Gardnerville, was convicted of second-degree murder.

■ A $5,000 bench warrant was issued for a woman, who was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday for being under the influence.

District Judge Tom Gregory said he'd already issued a warrant on the basis of an alleged alternative sentencing violation.

Miller admitted to being under the influence on July 9.

■ A $2,500 warrant was issued for a man who allegedly has four prior felonies.

Brett Bell, 30, admitted a drug possession charge. He was waiting for an inpatient drug treatment program and allowed to participate in drug court.

Gregory said he issued a $500 warrant for Bell for an alternative sentencing violation.

■ A Gardnerville woman was given a suspended 12-32-month prison sentence after her drug diversion was revoked.

Luanne Garcia, 54, told Judge Tom Gregory that she working the steps and doing well.

"I've got my life in order," she said.

Her five-year probation is conditioned on her attending Western Regional Drug Court. She received 23 days time served.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man was released on his own recognizance after he admitted to being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Bradley Stribling, 28, was taken into custody July 19 after deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Eagle Mountain. Neighbors reported two men out shooting rabbits using spotlights.

Stribling faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his Nov. 5 sentencing.