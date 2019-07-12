Ranchos vehicle fire isolated incident

A vehicle fire that occurred at a Riverview home in the Gardnerville Ranchos was not related to a series of fires that occurred in Carson City on Wednesday morning.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the address east of Dresslerville Lane at 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters reported the blaze was knocked down by 11:25 a.m.

No one was injured and the fire didn’t spread to the home.

Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said he couldn’t find any sign of the explosions dispatchers reported hearing over the initial call.

He said the 20-year-old vehicle was on a charge, and that might have been the cause.

