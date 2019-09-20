Ranchos man waives hearing in lewdness charge

A Gardnerville Ranchos man who has been in custody for more than 18 months on a child sex charge waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Jayson Kagan, 21, was arrested March 1, 2018, for lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

The incident occurred the prior month and allegedly involved a 5-year-old child.

Kagan has undergone two competency evaluations at Lakes Crossing in Sparks after his attorneys expressed concerns he was not able to aid in his defense.

Kagan is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 15 for an arraignment.

■ A Gardnerville woman on parole for burglary was taken into custody in Gardnerville on Wednesday night.

Kayla Marie Robbins, 26, was arrested by Douglas County deputies around 9:20 p.m.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Robbins was convicted for burglary in Carson City and Lyon County in 2016. On the Carson charge she received 2-7 years while in Lyon she received up to 6 years.

She received a deferred sentence on a burglary charge in Douglas County in 2014 after she admitted to breaking into her grandmother’s home and taking up to $19,000 in property.

In January 2016, Robbins was the subject of a Secret Witness bulletin in Carson City after authorities said she was involved in a burglary that also involved a large amount of jewelry and electronics.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man survived a vehicle rollover on Kingsbury Grade that occurred Aug. 30.

The 21-year-old was eastbound near the top of the grade when he lost control of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and it struck a guardrail and rolled over onto its side, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.