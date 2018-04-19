Ranchos man makes bail after drug arrest

A raid on a Pine View Estates home resulted in at least three arrests, including a 19-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man.

Beau D. Barrett, 19, was taken into custody in Pineview Estates.

Deputies responding to a home on Walker Street at 2 a.m. Saturday said several juveniles fled the address.

They found Barrett and three juveniles in a vehicle a block over. Two juveniles were arrested for minor consuming and being out after curfew. One had psilocybin mushrooms in his pocket.

Barrett was believed to be under the influence of a depressant, and was found with a white powder in his sock, according to court document.

He posted $1,500 bail and was released from custody.

Recommended Stories For You

■ A California man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly walked out of the Gardnerville Walmart with a big tub of merchandise.

Deputies received a report of a theft at about 9:40 p.m. along with a description of a truck.

The truck was spotted northbound on Highway 395 near County Road.

After pulling over the driver on Buckeye, he allegedly told the deputy his passenger was the one who walked out of the store.

"He said he was going to run in and get a toothbrush," the driver said.

According to the sheriff's office there was $671.55 in merchandise in the plastic tub.

■ A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in Indian Hills after he was stopped riding a motorcycle in Indian Hills without a helmet, registration and a motorcycle endorsement on his license, in addition to failing to signal and speeding.

A curfew violation also resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy on Cedar Creek Circle late on Monday night.