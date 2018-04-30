Ranchos man held in DUI after almost colliding with oncoming motorist

A Gardnerville Ranchos man is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail after he was arrested Saturday for felony driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Joshua J. Weimar, 36, was arrested after deputies received a report that he'd texted a despondent message.

A deputy spotted him off near the intersection of Mud Lake Road and Dressler Lane, where he reported Weimar took off in a cloud of dust.

The deputy followed Weimar's pickup down Dressler Lane and then onto Highway 88.

Weimar allegedly crossed the double yellow line into the path of a sport utility vehicle, whose driver pulled off the road to avoid a collision.

Weimar stopped at about 5 p.m. after the deputy activated his lights and siren.

Recommended Stories For You

A warrant was issued to obtain a sample of Weimar's blood. Deputies also reportedly found several Alprazolam pills in Weimar's possession.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday, and was ordered to return on Wednesday.

■ A Carson City man was arrested Sunday night near Highway 88 and Centerville after he was pulled over for having an expired registration.

Louvain G. Erwin, 38, was taken into custody after the deputies found out his driver's license was suspended.

During search of his vehicle, deputies found a .22 caliber rifle and several small packages of methamphetamine.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on felony charges of trafficking in 4-14 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

Erwin was ordered held on $10,000 cash or bond. Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent him.

■ An expired registration also led to the arrest of a California man at Lake Tahoe on Sunday night.

Matthew R. Moore, 29, was booked 9 p.m. after he was arrested at Highway 50 and Elks Point Road in Roundhill.

Deputies stopped a Nissan Rogue on Highway 50 near Elks Point Road at 8:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle didn't have registration or proof of insurance.

A routine background check on the passenger, Matthew Robert Moore, revealed two felony warrants for receiving stolen property and grand larceny out of Sonoma, Calif.

Moore was taken into custody on the warrants. He told deputies he'd injected heroin earlier that day.

As a deputy was walking back to talk to the driver, he spotted more than three-dozen unopened bottles of alcohol and champagne loose in the rear cargo area.

Moore allegedly told deputies some of the bottles had come from the South Lake Tahoe Safeway while others were from the store in Pollock Pines.

A representative from the South Lake Tahoe Safeway said $723.80 in alcohol was taken from the store.

The driver, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man, was booked on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance on Saturday night.

Nicholas Centeno, 24, was taken into custody at his home after deputies responded to the report.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday, where his bail was set at $1,500 cash or bail.