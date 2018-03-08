Ranchos man faces drug felony after car stop

A Gardnerville Ranchos man and his passenger were arrested again on Monday morning after being released from jail.

Myka J. Stickley, 18, faces a dozen traffic charges and one drug felony after he was pulled over on Highway 395 in Minden.

Stickley was picking up Andrey Griffiths, who was released from jail on Monday.

The gray Nissan Versa he was driving had a broken windshield and a host of other issues.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found drugs inside.

Stickley was previously arrested on Feb. 21 on Kimmerling in the Gardnerville Ranchos with a marijuana pipe. Griffths, 19, waived a preliminary hearing and is awaiting arraignment in Douglas County District Court on felony drug charges.

Possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana is legal in Nevada for those 21 and older.

■ A Carson City woman is being held for failing to appear in East Fork Justice Court on a felony drug charge.

Alibi M. Smith, 19, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant issued Dec. 7, 2017, after she missed a court date.

She is facing charges related to the sale and possession of methamphetamine during a Feb. 23, 2017, drug buy in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Smith was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail and given a March 14 court date.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man conditionally waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday so his attorney could seek funding for an evaluation of his mental state.

Jayson Kagan, 19, is being held on a count of lewdness with a minor.

Should the district court order a mental health evaluation, he would be transferred to Sparks.

The results of that evaluation could determine the disposition of the charge against him.

■ A Carson woman waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for a charge of drug trafficking and was ordered to District Court on April 16.

Ann Hurt, 36, was ordered to do 10 days in jail for petite larceny. She was arrested last week at the Gardnerville Walmart.

■ A Foothill woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she engaged in what deputies described as a drunken 911 dialing spree.

The 57-year-old woman allegedly called 911 and screamed that a deputy threatened to kill her on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to her home and found her intoxicated and not very cooperative.

On Monday she called again around 10 a.m. and deputies found she was still under the influence of alcohol. She dialed 911 again at 2:08 p.m., then called the sheriff's administration number at 2:18 p.m. to report the deputies told her they'd arrest her if she didn't stop calling 911 without an emergency.

Four minutes later she called 911 again, resulting in her arrest.

On Tuesday she was released on her own recognizance once she'd sobered up.