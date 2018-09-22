Ranchos man competent to face lewdness charge

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was found competent to face a charge of lewdness with a minor despite his attorney's concerns that he seemed constantly sleepy.

Jayson Kagan, 19, was arrested March 1 for an incident involving a 5-year-old.

Attorney Brian Filter said Kagan slept 20 hours in the jail and was difficult to wake up for court proceedings.

Kagan's case was remanded to East Fork Justice Court where he was ordered to appear on Wednesday

■ Bail was revoked for a Gardnerville Ranchos man who said Tuesday he believed he'd test positive for methamphetamine.

Robert C. Henkel II, 48, was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, but he'd failed to complete a pre-sentence report or meet with state parole officials. Henkel was arrested in connection with a March 2017 drug sale.

Recommended Stories For You

Sentencing was continued until Oct. 2.

■ Sentencing was delayed three months so a woman could participate in drug treatment.

Cassandra Baker, 33, admitted to a gross misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools. She said she was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin.

She last used the last time she was free, which was May 5. Baker was arrested Feb. 16 in Stateline. She was a passenger in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

■ A Carson City woman received a suspended 18-48-month prison sentence for using someone else's identity on Sept. 11.

Amie M. Folster, 39, was ordered to spend six months in Douglas County jail and participate in Western Regional Drug Court as a condition of her probation.

Folster admitted to a felony count of using another person's identity. She gave deputies another name to avoid a warrant after a June 3 traffic stop in Gardnerville. The deputy was able to confirm she gave someone else's identity.

■ A man who damaged a jail light fixture to make a shiv received a suspended 12-36-month sentence for claiming to be someone else to avoid being arrested on a warrant.

Cameron R. Weiss-Karm, 40, appeared Tuesday in Douglas County District Court on three separate cases.

Weiss-Karm received a suspended six-month sentence for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and 30 days in jail for damaging jail property.

He was stopped on May 29 and gave the deputy a name and birthday that came back to a real person. The deputy became suspicious when he saw that the person Weiss-Karm claimed to be was a foot shorter.