Ranchos man accused of jimmying slot machines at casino

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies responded to Harrah’s for a damage report.

Casino security had Reece J. Lindahl, 29, in custody for allegedly trying to break into a slot machine with a tire iron pry bar.

Security officers told deputies that Lindahl is suspected of using the tire iron on another machine, but they couldn’t identify him at the time until they found him working on another machine.

Casino security footage allegedly showed Lindahl prying open the machine.

Lindahl was taken into custody at 10:45 a.m. on felony burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Proceedings will be in Tahoe Township Justice Court.