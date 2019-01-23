Ranchos homicide suspect in court today

A 19-year-old El Salvadoran man believed to have shot and killed four Western Nevadans in a week is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Carson City today.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez Guzman was arrested 4:30 p.m. Saturday after investigators determined Friday that he was a suspect, it was announced at a Sunday afternoon press conference.

"I feel strongly we have the man responsible for this," Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said. "You can continue to go about your daily activities. We've worked hard to bring some peace to you."

The press conference was conducted by Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, with members of the families of the four victims, Coverley, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson and Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks.

Furlong said that Martinez Guzman was placed under 24-hour surveillance after he was determined to be a suspect.

He is facing counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and obtaining money by false pretenses. Furlong said he is on an immigration hold.

Jackson said on Tuesday that he expects to have a charging document dealing with the deaths of two Gardnerville Ranchos women on Jan. 10 and 13 ready this week.

Jackson said it has yet to be determined whether Martinez Guzman will appear first in Douglas or Washoe county courts.

Ranchos residents Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, were the Douglas County victims in the case. The two women lived within a mile of one another.

Members of the Koontz family have set up a gofundme account to help pay for her expenses that has raised nearly $5,000 toward its $6,200 goal since it was set up on Monday.

Anyone interested in donating may visit http://www.gofundme.com/6rdfyuw