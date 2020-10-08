Raid seizes 850 pounds of pot

A drug raid in in the Eldorado Canyon area netted 503 mature marijuana plants totaling 850 pounds of pot.

Miguel Aguilera–Angulo and Oscar Ortega-Aguilera were both charged with felony trafficking in marijuana. Angulo was jailed in Carson City on $10,000 bond. Aguilera was booked into the Douglas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The third person, Miriam Colin-Vera, was charged with possession of controlled substance and booked in the Carson City Jail. Her bail was set at $2,500.

The Nevada Division of Investigations partnered with Carson and Douglas sheriff’s units, Lyon County deputies, the Nevada National guard Counter Drug Unit, the BLM, Homeland security and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.