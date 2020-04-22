Pursuits resolved with guilty pleas

Two cases involving people who made headlines across the region have been resolved with guilty pleas.

A California man admitted he led authorities on a pursuit in a motorhome from Stateline through Carson City and ending in Gardnerville.

Christopher Debastiani faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine in connection with the chase that left a trail of sparks through town after he ran over a spike strip or two on Aug. 26, 2018.

Debastiani entered a guilty plea on April 14 in exchange for a recommendation by prosecutors that he receive a suspended sentence on June 9.

Both the charge and the deal are similar to the one Debastiani had in January 2019 when he failed to appear in district court after cutting off a GPS tracker and lighting out for Nebraska, where he was arrested on a warrant.

After an outburst in court over a proposal he undergo a psychological evaluation, he was ordered to take medication so he could participate in his defense.

He was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing. Attorney Kris Brown said Debastiani will live in Las Vegas.

■ A Gardnerville woman admitted leading deputies on a high-speed chase July 14, 2019, almost two weeks before she was arrested in connection with a high-profile bomb threat near Camp Richardson at Lake Tahoe.

Alana Blakemore, 22, faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine after entering a guilty plea to felony attempting to flee an officer. She is eligible for probation at her June 8 sentencing.

She is free on her own recognizance after attorney Kris Brown said she has a hereditary respiratory problem.

Blakemore was spotted driving at speeds of up to 100 mph on Highway 88 southbound to California.

On July 26, Blakemore was being followed by federal authorities who believed there was a possibility she was driving around with explosives. She was stopped on Highway 89, which was closed for five hours until the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad confirmed there weren’t any explosives.