Public assistance requested in locating felon

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny.

Thomas Reed, 34, is the subject the Sheriff's Office is looking for. According to a Twitter post, Reed was last living in the Gardnerville Ranchos and has both a felony and misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest. His bail is set at $25,000. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-782-5126.

A Carson city man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 57-year old man was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a GMC pickup on Vista Grande Boulevard and Jacks Valley Road. The vehicle was allegedly swerving and driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone, deputies believed the driver may be intoxicated.

Deputies made contact with the man who allegedly had blood shot eyes and slurred speech. The man told deputies he had around 8 to 10 beers that evening. Deputies conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety tests and reported the man was impaired.

He was arrested and later had a preliminary blood alcohol level of .312.

His bail is set at $1,503.

A Wellington, Nev., woman was arrested on Saturday on charges of driving under the influence, speeding 21 to 30 mph over, failure to yield at a stop sign and no insurance.

The 48-year-old woman was arrested after deputies noticed a vehicle driving on Tillman Lane near Topaz Lane at a high rate of speed. The deputies noticed the woman failed to stop at a stop sign and did not have a license plate.

They conducted a traffic stop and noticed the subject's speech was slow. She also had expired insurance that was not under her name.

The woman told deputies she had one drink before driving, however she performed unsatisfactory on the standardized field sobriety tests, according to the report. She also had a breath alcohol concentration of .164.

Her bail is set at $5,068.

A Gardnerville man was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and speeding 11 to 15 mph over.

The 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after deputies noticed a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed past Pacific Gas Station in Gardnerville. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver had a stutter and smelled alcohol on his person. The man did not admit to consuming alcohol right away, but eventually admitted to having six to eight beers the evening before.

He had a breath alcohol concentration of .211. His bail is set at $3,881.