Probationer returned to Douglas on drug charge

A California man was arrested on a warrant issued for using methamphetamine less than a month after he was granted diversion.

Roseville resident Austin V. Taggart, 21, was brought back to Minden from Placer County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a warrant, Taggart was allowed on Dec. 19, 2017, to do his diversion in California as long as the state agreed to take him.

On Jan. 12, a drug test was positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. When confronted, Taggart allegedly said he'd used on Jan. 2.

Toward the end of January, California denied his request to be supervised there, and on Jan. 25, he was ordered to return to Nevada for supervision.

Probation authorities said Taggart didn't respond to the order and was considered an absconder.

District Judge Tod Young signed a warrant for his arrest on March 6.

Taggart was granted diversion from a felony last year after he was caught with more than a pound of marijuana.

He was pulled over in March 2016 after a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy observed him speeding and driving with a burned-out headlight on Highway 395 at High School Street.

About 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, butane hash oil manufacturing equipment and a business plan detailing selling the drugs were found in the car.

■ A May 2 hearing was set for a Gardnerville man facing several drug-related charges on Wednesday.

Dakota Stone, 27, was arrested March 12 after deputies responded to a trespassing call and found him and a Carson City woman in a Tillman Lane home Stone had been evicted from.

Deputies also allegedly found methamphetamine and prescription medication.

Stone was released on bail, but arrested again on April 20 on a warrant out of Carson City and on more serious charges of sales of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

On Monday he appeared in East Fork Justice Court where his bail was revoked.

The woman Stone was arrested with admitted to one count of possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce.

Cheyenne Shamblin, 22, told the judge that she had methamphetamine. She received a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

■ A Carson City man waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will go to Douglas County District Court.

Wilfred Brazeau, 51, appeared in East Fork Justice Court where defense attorney Matthew Ence said Brazeau plans to plead guilty to a count of sales of a controlled substance.

Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins denied the request after prosecutor Tina Russom said Brazeau failed to appear in court twice on this case.

"I think you'll have a better chance with the district judge if you are there when he calls your case," Perkins said.

Brazeau has served prison time on drug charges and for possession of a stun gun by an ex-felon.