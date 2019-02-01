Probationer goes to prison

A Topaz Ranch Estates man will go to prison after he admitted violating his probation.

A 12-36-month sentence was imposed for Cameron Weiss-Karm, 20, on Tuesday after his attorney said he would not oppose going to prison.

He was on probation for claiming to be someone else to avoid arrest on a warrant. He also had a suspended jail sentence for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He was stopped May 29, 2018, when he gave a deputy a name and birthday that came back to another person. The deputy was suspicious when the person Weiss-Karm claimed to be was a foot shorter and quite a bit older.

Weiss-Karm was given 163 days credit for time served.

A California man received a suspended minimum sentence on Monday for trafficking in psilocybin mushrooms.

Elijah Cohn, 23, was arrested for speeding April 22, 2017, and deputies found 159 grams in his trunk in a backpack Cohn admitted was his.

Prosecutors recommended Cohn be sent to prison because of the amount of drugs and because he said his passenger was really the person who had the drugs.

Defense attorney Paul Quade argued that psilocybin mushrooms were being studied for beneficial effects, and were not the same as having heroin or methamphetamine.

District Judge Tom Gregory fined Cohn $2,500.

A California man admitted to felony possession of cocaine for sale on Tuesday.

Jaskeerat Dosanjh, 27, of Rancho Cordova, appeared out of custody in Douglas County District Court with attorney Matthew Ence.

He faces a sentence of 1-4 years in prison and an up to $5,000 fine.

Dosanjh was arrested on Nov. 10, 2018, at Lake Tahoe.

Other charges in the case will be dismissed. His sentencing was set for April 2.

A 67-year-old convicted felon was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon for a parole violation.

Gardnerville resident Jimmie L. Reimann was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Highway 395.

This is the second time in four months Reimann has been stopped after being recognized by deputies.

Reimann was sent to prison in April 2018 and released from prison in June of last year.

A Lake Tahoe man waived extradition on a fugitive warrant after he was arrested for shoplifting on Tuesday.

Ryan E. Aparicio, 29, is wanted by Placer County after he allegedly absconded.