Probation arrest in ski pass case

A man who was convicted of selling fraudulent ski passes was arrested on a probation violation in Minden on Wednesday.

Tim E. Jacobsen, Jr., 23, was no longer in custody on Friday morning.

Jacobsen was sentenced in August 2017 to a suspended 18-60 month sentence for embezzlement. He was originally arrested in 2016 after Heavenly and Northstar Ski Resorts reported that 971 ski passes had been taken between January and March 2016.

Jacobsen had been taking the ski passes from the tops of the lifts, where he worked as an operator to sell on Craigslist.com.

The prosecutor said at one point there were a total of 12 fake accounts to sell the tickets.

■ A Yuba City, Calif., man was taken into custody on a contempt of court warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

Rory D. Walker, 41, was stopped in Minden at 12:55 p.m.

Walker was booked on a warrant for failing to maintain a minor child. According to court documents he owed nearly $100,000 in child support. He was released on his own recognizance.

■ A Gardnerville man was arrested in Minden early Friday morning on a felony charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jaime Alverez, 56, was taken into custody at 2:28 a.m. He also faces charges of being an ex-felon failing to register and possession of paraphernalia.