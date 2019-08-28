Prison sentence extra in counterfeit money sale

A man with a long record faces up to five years in prison after he sold $1,000 in fake currency for $300 at Stateline.

Aaron Lee Campbell, 45, admitted Tuesday that he sold the bills during an Aug. 8, 2018, exchange in which he also offered advice on how to pass the bills.

Campbell has been in custody since May 15, when he was transferred from Placerville where he is serving a sentence in a California case.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than 12-36 months at Campbell’s Oct. 29 sentencing. That sentence will be served consecutively with his current prison term.

Campbell was one of three people arrested on Christmas Eve 2018 after one of them used counterfeit money for a purchase.

Auburn Police tracked them to a hotel room where they allegedly found a printer and other counterfeiting supplies.

Campbell was also arrested in connection with a counterfeiting case that led to a deadly shooting in North Carolina in September 2013.

According to news account, the victim and Campbell purchased marijuana from another man for fake currency. The man chased down their car and opened fire, killing the driver.

Campbell was reported to have been sentenced to federal prison for his part in the incident.

■ A Carson City woman received a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence on condition she attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Kelly Erickson, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and another of petite larceny in exchange for a recommendation that she receive a suspended sentence.

She was arrested June 16 at the Topsy Walmart after deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint. The methamphetamine was found in her bra.

Erickson has been convicted of four prior felonies, including trafficking, and has done time in prison.

“She has a long history of drug crimes, but she’s never been in drug court,” prosecutor A.J. Haines said.

■ A former Gardnerville man received a suspended 12-32-month prison sentence after he admitted to a count of possession of a controlled substance.

Scott D. Brown, 42, failed the drug court program he was in.

Most possession cases are eligible for probation.

“I just want to get back to normal,” he told the judge.

Brown was granted diversion last year.

■ A man was released on his own recognizance after admitting one count of possession of possession of methamphetamine.

Richard T. Cutright, 37, was arrested Oct. 16, 2018, in a Stateline parking garage after deputies spotted a man slumped over the wheel of a running pickup.

Cutright has also admitted to a count of driving under the influence in Tahoe Township Justice Court in connection with the case.

While he faces an underlying 1-4-year prison sentence, probation is mandatory. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Oct. 15.

■ Probation is mandatory for a Sparks woman who admitted Tuesday to having methamphetamine, and said she only recently started dabbling in heroin.

Ashley P. Jocol, 31, was arrested 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road for shoplifting.

Both drugs were found on her, but she was charged with the methamphetamine. She faces a suspended 1-4-year prison term at her sentencing.

■ A Reno man admitted one count of gross misdemeanor unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on Tuesday .

Juan M. Lopez Leyva, 27, was arrested July 27.

Lopez Leyva faces up to 364 days in jail, though prosecutors agreed to recommend a 180 day sentence, suspended for 170 days. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.