Man gives up on drug court, goes to prison

A Wellington man was ordered to prison after he voluntarily withdrew from drug court on Tuesday.

Adam Westmark told District Judge Tod Young that he understood that giving up on drug court could mean a prison term.

Westmark, 28, has a long record in Douglas County, including being convicted of burglary, grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Westmark was sentenced in October 2013 to two prison terms for burglary and grand larceny, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. He was on probation for those two charges when he was ordered to serve his prison term in November 2014, after admitting to a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was released on that sentence in June 2015.

The charge he was sent to prison on this time occurred in September 2015 when he entered a home while working a landscaping job and rifled through the cabinets and drawers.

He admitted a charge of attempted burglary and was placed on probation on condition he complete the drug court program.

Attorney Maria Pence asked Young to dishonorably discharge him from probation, saying that with 415 days time served he would likely check into the prison and check out a short time later.

"I really wanted to complete the program," Westmark said. "But there were people in there who were messing around still."

Young imposed the 18-48-month sentence, saying Westmark had only himself to blame.

■ A Henderson man was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Tuesday after he admitted to having a stolen vehicle in December.

Forrest G. Evans, 25, was arrested in Stateline on Dec. 23 after Douglas County deputies learned he was being followed by South Lake Tahoe police.

His attorney, Matthew Ence, argued that Evans would like an opportunity at recovery from his heroin addiction.

"I don't know why he should be on probation," District Judge Tod Young said. "He'd much rather be in prison based on his actions."

Prosecutor Peter Handy said Evans was taking things from people to feed his addiction.

Evans also faces charges in El Dorado County.

■ A Gardnerville man was ordered to spend 364 days in jail on a charge of gross misdemeanor harassment, and had his sentence suspended on a second harassment charge.

Anthony R. Diaz, 40, was given credit for 29 days in jail for the charges, which were enhanced by a previous conviction in June 2013.

Attorney Kris Brown said Diaz was either very calm or very emotional, with no middle ground.

Both she and the prosecution recommended a suspended sentence with a mental health evaluation and that he be ordered to undergo whatever treatment was recommended.

The victim in one of the harassment cases said she disagreed with the recommendation, saying that Diaz had ignored court orders before.

"He has no respect for restraining orders," she said. "He said in front of my child that if I ever left him and he was sent to jail he would send someone to kill me. All I ask from you is for protection. It is time for me to stand up and speak for myself and my kids."

Judge Tod Young gave the victim several pieces of literature on domestic violence help she could obtain in Douglas County.

"You don't own your wife," Young told Diaz. "Stop acting like you do."

Diaz served a six-year prison sentence in 1997, according to the court.

He is also facing a case in Carson City involving a pursuit that occurred on July 28.