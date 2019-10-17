Prison awaits woman who gave false name

A woman who gave her niece’s name to deputies when she was arrested was sentenced to 2-6 years in prison on Monday.

Riki Eltingham, 41, received consecutive 1-3-year prison sentences on charges of using another person’s identity and possession of stolen property.

Eltingham told District Judge Tom Gregory that she has five children, including two sets of twins, who she hopes to be a mother to when she gets out of prison.

Eltingham was arrested July 21 at the old power dam south of Gardnerville with another man. She gave another name when she was booked and it wasn’t until her photo appeared in the media that her true identity was revealed.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the use of her name could affect the niece in the future. Eltingham and Jeremy Daniel Stritenberger, 43, were also wanted in California.

Mazza said that while Eltingham was in a sober living facility she or someone else cut off her ankle monitor and she absconded not long before she was taken into custody.

Eltingham was given credit for 86 days in custody and ordered to pay $675 in restitution.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman likely won’t spent an entire year in prison after her diversion for felony driving under the influence was revoked.

Sara F. Moretti, 42, was ordered to spend 12-48 months in prison but given credit for 200 days in custody.

She was arrested Sept. 8, 2018, at Highway 50 and Kahle Drive with a .284 blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit. She’d previously been convicted in November 2016 and October 2017.

Attorney Maria Pence said that Moretti was a Whittell High School graduate who didn’t start binge drinking until she was 36 after the loss of a child. She said she has five children.

She was not eligible for probation. She’s also required to pay a minimum $2,000 fine.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man will face a mandatory prison term after he dropped out of DUI court.

Travis P. Atchison, 28, will face sentencing on Dec. 16 for felony driving under the influence.

Atchison was arrested May 5, 2018 at the Ranchos sandpits after deputies found him behind the wheel of a running vehicle with an open beer can. He had a preliminary breath test of .254.

In July 2018 he was granted diversion, which would have allowed him to avoid a felony conviction.

■ A Sun Valley man who blamed drugs for his criminal history received a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence on Monday.

Michael T. Boharsik, 29, was arrested Oct. 1, 2018, after allegedly taking more than $2,000 in electronics from the Gardnerville Walmart.

Boharsik told District Judge Tom Gregory he was a successful firefighter before he first tried heroin in November 2016.

“I lost myself for the last three years of my life,” he said. “Drugs transform you into a selfish monster.”

Boharsik was also sentenced to a suspended 16-72-months prison term in Reno in July and faces further proceedings in Elko.

Boharsik admitted to a count of grand larceny.