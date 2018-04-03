Prison answer to trying to get victim to lie

A San Jose man was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for trying to dissuade a witness from reporting a domestic battery.

Daniel A. Cravin, 24, was ordered to serve the time consecutively with any sentences he receives from two cases pending in California.

Cravin admitted on Feb. 5 that he told the battery victim that she wouldn't get in trouble if she testified that she wanted him taken away because he was drunk.

He was arrested on New Year's Day after deputies responded to an address on South Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The victim told deputies he punched, slapped and kicked her.

The attempt to convince her not to testify occurred between the date of his arrest and Jan. 10.

■ A 29-year-old Carson City man will serve weekends in jail after he admitted to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Cesar Lara-Rocha received a suspended 364-day jail sentence on the gross misdemeanor.

He was ordered to spend 25 days in jail as a condition of his probation. That sentence will be served three days at a time on weekends over the next eight weeks.

Lara-Rocha was on parole on a charge of driving under the influence causing death or serious bodily harm in Clark County. He was sentenced in 2014.

That parole expired on March 20, according to Parole and Probation.

■ A Gardnerville woman will be allowed to continue in treatment after she admitted to violating the conditions of her deferral by using methamphetamine.

Cassandra Robertson, 20, failed a drug test and then didn't show up in court on March 12, prompting a warrant to be issued for her arrest.

Robertson was arrested in Carson City on March 21 on the warrant.

District Judge Tom Gregory ordered her to remain in custody until a bed is available for her.