Pregnant mother receives 10 years for meth sales

An Inyokern, Calif. pregnant mother was sentenced to 10 years Monday in a 2016 methamphetamine sales charge.

Tricia A. Turria, 25, was arrested after admitting to selling a half-pound of methamphetamine on one occasion, and a quarter pound on a second occasion.

Turria has two children under the age of 2, and is pregnant with her third.

She originally was facing a life sentence.

In a tearful plea, Turria told the court she had been clean for 15 months, and had been able to regain custody of her oldest child.

"I finally became the mother I'm supposed to be," Turria said. "I've worked so hard to get to where I am now. I don't want that to be taken away. I wouldn't be the person or the mom I am now if I hadn't gotten into trouble. I admit what I did was wrong."

Turria made a total of $1,200 for both sales.

For one sale, she wrapped the half-pound of drugs in a baby blanket to deliver it to the buyer.

She was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking and was fined one dollar.

■ Woman who assaulted an officer after being transported to the hospital for pregnancy pains following a heroin arrest, admitted to the charges Monday morning.

Monique Gonzales, 34, was arrested in April following a traffic stop which found she had a warrant out for failing to report to the jail. She was also found with heroin on her person. At the time of the arrest, Gonzales was 5 months pregnant.

After the arrest she claimed she was having complications with her pregnancy. A sheriff's deputy transported Gonzales to the hospital. Gonzales then struck the deputy in the head and attempted to escape, but was caught immediately.

She faces a maximum sentence of 48-72 months in prison for battery by a prisoner while in lawful custody and a $5,000 fine.

Her sentencing is set for July 16.

■ A Lake Tahoe man denied three felony charges and his bail was reduced to $1,000.

Adam Medina faces a Jan. 29, 2019, trial in connection with a charge of felony domestic battery with strangulation.

Medina is also facing charges of burglary, and home invasion.

Medina was taken into custody after he failed to appear for two hearings in Douglas County, but appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court a day after his missed hearing. He claimed it was an issue of miscommunication.

Medina originally posted a bond, but after being taken into custody his bail was increased by $7,500 cash.

Medina was convicted of battery of a spouse in 2012.

■ A man charged with violating his deferred sentence was allowed to continue treatment after turning himself in.

Aaron J. Leval, 24, was arrested in July 2017 for possession of a pipe bomb and drug paraphernalia.

He claimed he had been high and was attempting to make a firework.

Leval was sentenced to diversion if he completed the Salvation Army treatment program in Reno.

He spent four months in treatment, but then was disciplined for bringing in kratom, a legal over the counter drug but prohibited by the program. Leval claimed he didn't know he wasn't allowed to bring it into the program, and was going to be punished. In a moment of frustration, he walked out of treatment, in violation of his diversion.

However, after his parents returned from vacation a week later, he asked for a ride to the jail so he could turn himself in.

This act granted him a second chance in the court's eyes. He was allowed to continue his diversion, but will remain in custody until it's discovered whether or not he can return to Salvation Army. If he cannot, he'll be enrolled in Drug Court.

■ After several probation violations, a man who admitted to drug and fraud charges was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Raymond Edward Brashears, 33, was arrested in September 2017 for possession of methamphetamine and equipment to create false identifications.

This was following his arrest in December 2016 for felony check fraud.

Brashears claimed it all started after he was injured in a work accident and began taking prescribed pain killers, which led to a drug addiction.

He is facing multiple felonies in Lyon County and Carson City in addition to Douglas County.

He was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison with credit for time served of 245 days.

■ A man was doing great on his diversion, until he was drug tested.

Timothy Wilson, 38, was arrested on a warrant while gambling in October 2016. The warrant came from a drug charge and carrying false identification, and then he fled to California.

In his review hearing Monday, Wilson said he was doing great. He had reconnected with his family and was holding a full time job.

The court was going to discharge him from his diversion if he tested negative for drugs.

However, it was found that he came up positive for THC. He claimed at work a coworker had given him a cookie, which they later told him had marijuana in it.

Wilson was sentenced to spend seven days in jail, return to counselling, and another review is set for July 16.

■ A 19-year-old man admitted to possession of methamphetamine Monday morning.

Robert Gonzales's charge was reduced from a trafficking charge initially.

He had two other warrants out for him at the time.

His sentencing is set for July 16.

■ Mark Graham was sentenced to 12-48 months in an embezzlement case, but the sentence was suspended.

He was ordered to pay $37,920 in restitution.

During a check in, he tested positive for alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.