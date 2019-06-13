Possession of fake ID could send man to prison

A California man faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to possession of a fake identity that he used to obtain player’s cards from three casinos.

Joshua A. Martin, 27, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday where he admitted to the felony.

He is in custody on a revoked suspended Tahoe Township Justice Court sentence. According to a plea deal prosecutors agreed to recommend 12-36 months that must be served consecutively to his justice court sentence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23.

A Gardnerville man admitted he attempted to intimidate a public officer and agreed to plead guilty to domestic battery in connection with a May 11 incident in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Benjamin Cecchettini, 27, was arrested May 11 after he was stopped by Samaritans for battering a woman as they were riding down the road. He faces up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine at his July 30 sentencing.

He was released from jail on the condition that he undergo counseling.

A Carson City man must seek treatment after he admitted to two felony drug charges on Tuesday.

Donald R. McNeil II, 50, admitted to one count of sales of methamphetamine and another count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

The two charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 2-11 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30. He has been in custody since he was arrested on Feb. 22.

He is also facing charges in Washoe County.

A man accused of using another person’s identity faces up to six years in prison.

Ricardo Medina was arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol and gave someone else’s name to avoid arrest. As part of his plea deal, he also agreed to plead guilty to driving under the influence and battery in East Fork Justice Court.

Under the agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison term of 19-48 months.

A $5,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a Topaz Ranch Estates woman, who failed to appear in Douglas County District Court.

Sandra E. Dickey, 49, was bound over in East Fork Justice Court two weeks ago, where prosecutors said she was informed of the date of her arraignment.

Attorney Matthew Ence said he didn’t have a good phone number for Dickey.

Dickey is denying a charge of methamphetamine possession and a trial date has been reserved for her.

Dickey was arrested in April after deputies checked on a vehicle parked below Lutheran Bridge in Gardnerville. A loaded meth pipe was found with lipstick matching a shade that she was wearing.

A Stateline man admitted to a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Tuesday.

Frank D. Riley, 29, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday where he admitted he had cocaine.

Riley faces 12-48 months and a $5,000 fine at his sentencing on Aug. 6.

He was arrested late Nov. 9, 2018, at Dotty’s Casino.

A man faces a lengthy prison sentence if he fails probation for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Las Vegas resident Anthony C. Morales received a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence on June 4.

Morales said he was working in Las Vegas after moving back from Indian Hills.

In the short time he was living here, he took a cell phone and credit cards from a purse. He’d purchased a game at a Topsy Way store before being caught by deputies.