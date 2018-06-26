Police impersonator receives 4 years in prison

During sentencing, it was revealed a man who impersonated a police officer during a 2016 road rage incident had previously pretended to be a medic.

Jared Kaiser, 33, was sentenced to 19 months to four years in prison on Monday. He was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon on April 17.

Kaiser was drunk, driving down Kingsbury Grade in June 2016, when he nearly ran a couple off the road, smashed into their car and then pointed a loaded gun in the face of the passenger, claiming he was a cop.

He also told dispatch that he was an off-duty police officer, and told the investigating deputy that he was a former police officer.

Though he had at one point been in training to become a peace officer, he never completed that training and was never sworn in.

Prosecutor Ric Casper revealed this was not the first time Kaiser had attempted to impersonate a first responder.

Recommended Stories For You

In 2006, a call from the San Francisco Fire Department came to the attention of the Monterey Emergency Medical Services Bureau Chief reporting there was an "unusual ambulance" at Treasure Island that "just didn't look right."

The bureau chief, then an administrator with EMS, went to investigate and found the ambulance parked on a street in front of a film set. The chief made contact with two men in EMT uniforms, one of whom was Jared Kaiser.

Kaiser identified himself as an EMT, but when asked for his certification he couldn't produce any. He also claimed to have been certified by the city of Riverside, Calif. When EMS looked into this, they found out that Riverside had never had an EMT registered under his name.

He then changed his story and claimed it was another certification program in California. This also turned out to be a lie.

He was investigated for impersonating an EMT, but was never charged.

However, the incident came up later during his Peace Officer Standards Training and he was terminated.

Several of Kaiser's resumes were also entered into consideration, in which he claimed he had been a police officer for 4 years, as well as a supervisory school safety officer.

His attorney claimed he hadn't changed his resume to retract the lie after being terminated from one job due to the fabrication because he wanted to stay "consistent."

During the sentencing hearing, three recorded phone calls made from Kaiser to his fiancée were also played.

In one, he encouraged her to lie to a San Diego boat inspector about the status of their houseboat. Their septic tank wasn't up to code and they could be facing eviction. Kaiser told her he was going to start "keeping her in the dark," so she wouldn't know the full story about things.

He later told her to lie and get a military discount from a dog boarding facility, though neither of them were ever active duty military members.

In the third recorded call, Kaiser told his fiancé he was going to "sneak" a book from the jail library during an AA meeting, an act prohibited by the jail's rules, despite the fact that he could have simply asked for a book without issue.

These instances of deception were given to the court to show Kaiser's character and his pattern of exhibiting "deceitful and fraudulent behavior," said Casper. Even during his detainment he continued to lie, telling psych evaluators that he had not finished the academy, because the police department he worked for in California dissolved, and that he and his fiancé had gotten engaged a week after dating.

Both of which, again, were lies.

Kaiser's attorney argued for probation, stating "prison wouldn't help because it would just turn him into a meaner and bitter person when he'd get out."

"We see so many circumstances when people lie," said defense attorney Derrick Lopez. "His character flaw of being dishonest definitely is something he needs to work on. But he's not going to be able to improve that in prison."

Casper said that just because other people lie doesn't excuse Kaiser's behavior.

"The dangerousness of his behavior cannot be overstated," said Casper. "He is willing to be deceitful from the big things to the small things."

"I did a horrible thing," said Kaiser. "I drove while intoxicated, endangering myself and other people on the road. I pointed my gun at someone. I was fueled by intoxication. It's not something I would normally do. I'm terrified of this place. I've worked with people who put criminals away. I just wanted to immerse myself in that. I lied because of my ego. My ego had a check—a big one. I'll never do this again. I feel embarrassed. I admit I lied, and I'm sorry. I want to start my life over. This incident doesn't define me. I don't feel like prison is something I should be in."

District Court Judge Thomas Gregory, however, disagreed.

"You pointed a loaded firearm in someone's face in close proximity while intoxicated. The dishonesty adds a whole new layer to not only you as a person but the entire situation. Character assessment is an important part of sentencing. When your lies go to the extent they did in this case and the EMT case, there is a concern for the community's safety. The danger of that really played out in this case.

"You say what you've done isn't who you are, but it is. The alcohol is a component, but this is you. What you did is you to the core."

He was given credit for time served of 62 days.