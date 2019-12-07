Pickup theft leads to prison

A Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday in connection with a September theft of a pickup.

Michael A. Jordan, 35, was ordered to serve 14-40 months in prison.

Jordan was arrested Sept. 10 in the parking lot of the Mont Bleu casino in a pickup that had been reported stolen in South Lake Tahoe the previous day.

He was arrested on a warrant out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Prosecutor Roger Harada pointed out that Jordan has 22 arrests and several felonies on his record.

“You have to quit committing crimes,” District Judge Tod Young said.

The prison sentence must be served after a 60-day sentence out of Tahoe.

■ A successful treatment program provided a Minden man with an opportunity to avoid a mandatory prison sentence.

Joshua Leon Lee, 43, received a suspended 18-48-month sentence after he admitted to a count of sales of a controlled sentence.

Lee was originally facing a charge of trafficking in connection with the sale of 6.3 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 28 2018.

Lee was arrested nine days later for possession of a controlled substance.

In April he entered the Salvation Army treatment program and graduated.

Defense attorney Andrew Bunn sought an underlying 12-34-month sentence for his client, but Harada pointed out Lee had prior felonies. Both the defense and prosecution were recommending a suspended sentence.

“I’m giving you the 18-48 months based on your record,” Young said. “I’m suspending it based on your behavior. Don’t break the law and don’t use.”

He was given credit for 121 days time served.

■ A California man who twice failed to turn up for court dates will stay in jail while he awaits a March jury trial.

Nathan S. Ford, 53, was booked into jail on Nov. 20 after being picked up on a warrant.

Ford was supposed to appear in court on Aug. 20 to reschedule a trial. Prosecutors pointed out on Tuesday that a warrant had to be issued to get

He is facing a trafficking charge after he was arrested with two bags of methamphetamine.