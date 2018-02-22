Passers-by come to deputy’s aid in arrest

Several passers-by came to the aid of a deputy who had to subdue a suspect in a shoplifting incident last week.

On Feb. 17, a gray Kia with three occupants was reported leaving the Grant Walmart after they allegedly boosted a plastic tote full of cameras and equipment.

Sheriff's Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said the deputy spotted the Kia at about 9:38 a.m. on Highway 395 near Cradlebaugh Bridge heading north and conducted a traffic stop at Silver City RV Park.

The deputy saw the man in the Kia's back seat try to hide as he approached the vehicle. When he opened the door the man hopped out. The struggle entered into the highway's slow lane, where a passing motorist stopped to help. The Samaritan was pushed by the suspect and received an injury to his hand.

When the suspect was able to, he ran north on the shoulder and was Tazed by the deputy. With the help of three other motorists, the deputy handcuffed the man.

Medics transported the suspect to the hospital to have the Taser probes removed from his scalp. Smith said a warrant is being sought in the case. The man's identity was not released on Thursday.

The man and woman who remained in the Kia were taken into custody after a search warrant was obtained.

An estimated $3,500 in property was found in the Kia, including five cameras, a handy cam, a Go Pro and clothing.

The trio had walkie talkies that were on the same channel.

Arrested at the scene were Reno residents Clarence Wayne Garcia, 35, and the driver, Stefanie Marie Chapa, 35.

According to store security, the trio had been involved in four raids on Walmarts in Fallon and Lyon County.

Smith said deputies were grateful to the bystanders who stepped in to help.

"In other communities, a passerby would only take out their cell phone and begin recording, but not in Douglas County," she said. "We have a law enforcement supportive community."

She asked that anyone approaching a deputy in a confrontation use caution.

"Yell out from a distance to the police officer 'Do you need help? What can I do?' If you are a CCW holder and you have your weapon, do not have your weapon visible," she said.

The concern is that a deputy won't know if an armed subject will be a help or a threat.

"Nevada has many concealed carry permit owners and bringing a gun openly to a physical confrontation involving a peace officer will probably get you shot," she said. "The deputy does not know if you are a good guy or a bad guy, but if you have a gun out of the holster, you will be perceived as another threat to him."

She thanked the residents who stopped to help the deputy in the incident.

"One cannot predict anything in these situations, but the sheriff's office is grateful to the citizens who stopped and demonstrated valor and heroism by assisting the deputy," she said.