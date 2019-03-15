Passenger in wreck faces drug charge

A passenger in a vehicle involved in an alleged drunken driving collision south of Gardnerville on Wednesday is facing a drug felony, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher P. Dyhrman, 36, was taken into custody after the 7 a.m. collision at the Riverview 7-Eleven.

According to the sheriff's report, the driver of a Jeep drove over the sidewalk, sideswiped the propane tank cage in front of the store and hit an employee's vehicle before stopping.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested after she showed signs of being intoxicated, had never had a driver's license and was the subject of a restraining order naming Dyhrman.

No one was injured in the collision.

During an inventory search of the vehicle deputies located a vial containing a piece of paper believed to be LSD.

A Stateline man was arrested after deputies responded to a March 9 altercation near Ironwood Drive.

Adam S. Morris, 53, was accused of threatening to shoot another man at about 1:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn.

His vehicle was pointed out to deputies when they arrived and he was pulled over and ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint at Highway 395 near Muller Parkway.

Morris had a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court for petit larceny. He also had a .38 caliber handgun and a felony record. Deputies reported finding a bag of what they suspect is methamphetamine.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where his bail was set at $100 cash and attorney Matthew Ence appointed to represent him.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 19.

A Homewood, Calif., man was also taken into custody on a felony fugitive warrant.

Torrell L. Montgomery, 29, was arrested at the Quality Inn as part of the same case as Morris.

A South Lake Tahoe man, who was brought to deputies' attention by Walmart store security, was arrested March 9 on a felony after they allegedly found methamphetamine in his car.

Laine Morton, 36, was booked into Douglas County Jail 7 p.m. after he and another man were seen loading up a cart with $700 in liquor and making their way to the door.

When they saw the deputies, they abandoned the cart.

A Carson City man was taken into custody 4 p.m. March 8 at a Gardnerville Ranchos address.

Marcus D. Kochamp, 28, was arrested on two felony warrants issued in Carson City Justice Court.

He was arrested last summer on a charge of possession of stolen property.