Parolee arrested with cash, drugs

A man California claims absconded from parole was arrested on Sunday after the Nevada Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane.

Thomas R. Hall, 38, was pulled over after a trooper saw him with his cell phone up to his face. He told the trooper he was looking at his map application.

A background check revealed a fugitive warrant had been issued for Hall.

A search of the vehicle turned up $15,000 in bundled cash and substances troopers believed to be drugs.

■ Two Carson Valley residents were taken into custody on Aug. 29 in connection with methamphetamine sales earlier this year.

Stacey Avante, 43, and Joshua Goldberg, 41, were taken into custody on East Fork Justice Court warrants charging them with sales of a controlled substance.

Both were released on $10,000 bond.

According to court documents they sold 3.5 grams of methamphetamine on two occasions in Gardnerville in February and again in April.

■ An Indian Hills man who shot up his home thinking he was being attacked by intruders last year was taken into custody on Saturday on a probation violation and for failing to appear in District Court.

Harold J. Nolte Jr., 34, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at his Arcadia Drive home.

Nolte was ordered to attend Western Regional Drug Court in June 2018 as a condition of his suspended 12-36-month prison sentence for possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was transferred to Douglas custody from Washoe County on Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in Douglas County District Court.

Rachel Zacharias, 34, admitted to felony possession of heroin in connection with an incident where she nodded off at the wheel of her vehicle while it was running and in gear.