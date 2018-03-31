Parole hearing set in Kingsbury shooting

A former Kingsbury resident, who shot someone at least seven times in 2001, was granted parole on one of the charges he was facing.

Daniel Lawson, 49, received up to 50 years in prison on June 19, 2001, on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, both with a deadly weapon enhancement.

A road rage incident a week before lit the fuse in the Feb. 6, 2001, shooting.

Early that morning a drunken Lawson was caught slashing the victim's tires.

Lawson drew a pistol and shot the victim at least seven times in the chest and legs.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners granted Lawson parole on Feb. 28, 2018, but he still has a 2-8-year sentence left to serve on the deadly weapon enhancement. He is scheduled to go before the parole board in May on that charge.

His sentence is scheduled to expire in May 2022.

■ A Minden man who was sentenced to 1-4 years for battery causing substantial bodily harm on Aug. 14, 2017, is scheduled to appear for a parole hearing in May.

Joseph R. Chafin, 25, admitted March 4 to breaking another man's leg outside a Gardnerville bar.

■ A man who dropped out of drug court knowing he would go to prison is scheduled for a parole hearing in May.

Adam Westmark had 415 days time served when he was sentenced to 18-48 months in prison on Feb. 27.