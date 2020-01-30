Parole hearing in 2007 sexual assault

A man who admitted in 2007 to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is up for a parole hearing in March.

Elisandro Mendoza, 57, has served 12 years in prison since he was sentenced after admitting the charge.

While denying he coerced the girl by threatening her with a BB gun he admitted the charge, saying he feared an even harsher punishment should he be convicted at trial. He has been eligible for parole since 2017.

The incident occurred on Nov. 3, 2006, according to court documents.

■ A Stateline man who was convicted in 2010 for trafficking after selling more than a half-pound of methamphetamine is up for parole in March.

Jamall Mansoor Eslami, 37, was the target of a series of drug buys during a week in September 2009 at Lake Tahoe.

On the fourth buy, he realized it was a sting and rammed a patrol car while fleeing the scene. He was found and arrested a few days later in California.

He was originally sentenced to 10-25 years. He is currently a trustee at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas.

■ A Carson City man with a long criminal history had his parole rescinded in December.

Michael Jason Cox, 38, was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison in June 2019 for possession of methamphetamine for sale. He was arrested on a Carson City warrant for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He received 18-48 months on that charge related to an arrest in Carson City.

Cox’s criminal record dates back to 2001 when he was convicted of robbery in Carson City at age 18, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

■ A man convicted of felony stalking was denied parole in December.

Antonial Larry, 60, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence in 2017 after leaving more than a dozen phone messages including death threats on the victims phone. He was on probation for three months before he was arrested on a drug charge in Elko. He was arrested again in July 2019 in Las Vegas.