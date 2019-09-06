Parole denied in abduction case

Parole was denied for a former Minden man who grabbed an 11-year-old boy from a church picnic eight years ago.

Jacob Wilcher, 29, was denied parole on July 24 and isn’t scheduled for another hearing until October 2022.

Wilcher was sentenced to five year to life in prison after admitting to the Sept. 11, 2011, kidnapping that occurred during a youth gathering at Lifepoint Church.

Wilcher had removed his clothes by the time members of the congregation caught up to him, but he broke free and made it to a vehicle.

Because the incident was deemed sexually motivated, his parole hearing requires a meeting of the Board of Parole

Should he be released, Wilcher faces lifetime supervision.

■ A man who rammed a patrol car while trying to avoid being arrested for driving under the influence was denied release from prison until the expiration of his sentence next year.

Michael Clifford Stewart, 60, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a subsequent instance of driving under the influence.

He became eligible for parole 40 months after his November 2015 sentencing. He has completed a second prison sentence for attempting to elude officers.

■ A man who was sentenced to 8-20 years in prison for fracturing his infant daughter’s leg while high on heroin was released on parole in July.

Jonathan Paul Flagg, 38, served more than seven years of his sentence.

The child’s mother ended up going to prison as well.

■ A former Gardnerville Ranchos man who was sentenced to 3-10 years for stabbing another man was paroled.

David L. James, 54, was sentenced in January 2017 in connection with a stabbing at a Ranchos business.