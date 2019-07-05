Pair in Monday’s high speed chase appear in court

A man and woman involved in a pursuit around Carson Valley on Monday are scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Ronnie Demone Crawford Jr. and Tasheena Savage are facing felony charges in connection with the chase which reached more than 120 mph on Highway 395 and 60 mph on County Road through Minden.

Neither Crawford, 42, nor Savage, 34, waived their right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

That could happen at their Wednesday hearing when they will appear with their attorneys.

If not, prosecutors would have to be ready to present slight or marginal evidence that a crime occurred and Crawford and Savage could have committed it.

■ Also due to return to court on Wednesday is Daniel Lafe Eggers Jr., 20, who appeared in East Fork Justice Court on drug charges.

Eggers is accused of having 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, as well as LSD when the vehicle he was in was pulled over for travelling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone early Tuesday.

■ An Indian Hills man faces a drug sales charge on a warrant issued in connection with a Jan. 30 sales charge allegedly involving 3.2 grams of cocaine.

Rafael J. Casarez, 40, was taken into custody near his home 4:16 p.m. Monday.

■ An 18-year-old Sacramento man faces a felony marijuana charge after he was arrested at Highway 88 and Centerville 10:34 a.m. Tuesday.

David E. Pates also faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 17-year-old male was wanted on a probation violation and for being a runaway.

They were with a 17-year-old female who was detained for being a runaway.