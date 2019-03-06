Pair face charges for giving wrong names

It shouldn't have been a surprise that two of the occupants in a Mitsubishi that had license plates for a Ford weren't who they claimed they were, either.

Sparks resident Jasmine Moreland, 30, and Reno resident Jesse Cornejo, 26, were booked after a routine traffic stop 7 p.m. at Tillman Lane and Jodi Court.

Both Moreland and Cornejo allegedly gave deputies false names.

According to court documents, driver Moreland told deputies she was a 52-year-old woman, while Cornejo gave them his brother's name.

As she was talking to deputies she nudged a pink wallet out of sight. After confirming through a variety of means that they weren't who they said they were, deputies took both into custody, along with a second passenger, who gave his name. It turned out he was drinking and wasn't supposed to be and was arrested. Moreland was also booked for possession of a controlled substance.

■ A 43-year-old homeless man had his sentencing for possession of a controlled substance delayed on Tuesday after it was learned he was facing a new charge of trafficking.

Josh L. Lee, 43, has been in custody since he was arrested in the Topsy Walmart parking lot on Dec. 9, 2018.

Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 28, Lee is accused of selling 6.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Those charges were filed in East Fork Justice Court on Friday.

Lee's attorney, Melissa Rosenthal, asked that Lee's sentencing be delayed so she could seek a resolution to both charges. Trafficking 4-14 grams is a B felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a $50,000 fine.