Olympic skier arrested on Kingsbury after low-speed chase

Kerr



An Olympic skier is in Douglas County custody after being pulled over on Kingsbury Grade for reckless driving and fighting with a deputy.

Errol Manley Kerr, 33, was reportedly driving left of the center lane when a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

According to radio traffic monitored by The Record-Courier, Kerr failed to stop and was proceeding at 18 mph as he passed Granite Springs Drive.

After a brief struggle, Kerr was taken into custody and transported to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment and a blood draw.

Kerr is a South Lake Tahoe resident and downhill skier who finished ninth at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He was scheduled to appear at Tahoe Township Justice Court on Friday on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

He most recently competed in the 2011 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo., where he represented Jamaica in the Men’s Skier X competition.

A Tuesday afternoon collision on Kingsbury Grade resulted in the arrest of the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to the initial report the driver left the lane and hit a stone barrier about three miles up from the intersection with Highway 50. The collision was reported at 4:30 p.m.

The South Lake Tahoe man was booked on charges of driving under the influence, not having a valid license, driving too fast for conditions and an outside warrant.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible drunk driver involved in a collision at Johnson Lane and Fremont 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver left the scene before deputies arrived.

Kerr’s was one of three arrests for driving under the influence since the governor announced he was ordering Nevadans who weren’t engaged in essential activities to stay home on April 1.