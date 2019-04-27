Officer injured after vehicle pursuit ends in shooting at bottom of Kingsbury Grade
April 27, 2019
An officer was shot and injured Friday night at the bottom of Kingsbury Grade.
According to traffic, the officer was shot in the hand. The officer was transported via CareFlight medical helicopter from Foothill Road and Kingsbury Grade.
The suspect is in custody. The incident started in South Lake Tahoe and led to a vehicle pursuit about 9:40 p.m..
No other information is currently available.
