Numerous possession arrests made New Year’s Day

A Gardnerville man was arrested on New Year's Day on suspicion of domestic battery and coercion.

Daniel A. Cravin, 24, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of domestic battery at 7:33 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Riverview Drive.

The reporting party said Cravin pushed her into a bedroom and said he didn't like the way she had been acting.

The victim said Cravin punched, slapped, grabbed, choked, kicked her and pulled her hair.

Officers arrested Cravin, who was hiding in the garage of the home.

His bail is set at $35,006.

A Reno woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and on an outside warrant.

Heather White, 27, was arrested when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe she was riding in. White gave her name and deputies found she had an outstanding warrant.

White told deputies she had a small bag of methamphetamine on her. Deputies also later found a glass pipe in her purse.

Her bail is set at $25,643.

A Reno man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Monday.

Tyler C. Ruiz, 28, was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 50 after a vehicle made an improper turn. Deputies made contact with Ruiz, who told deputies he had smoked methamphetamine two days prior to the incident.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a black backpack with empty marijuana jars and a clear plastic bag with a white substance that allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

His bail is set at $5,003.

A Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and an outside warrant.

Richard A. Foremaster, 30, was arrested on New Year's Eve after deputies saw him leave his lane. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Foremaster driving with a suspended license.

According to reports, Foremaster smelled of alcohol. When deputies tried to remove a bottle from his person, he ran away from them. He was apprehended in the Carson Valley Inn parking lot where deputies observed him hiding something in a bush. They located a white pill bottle hidden in the bush with a white powdery substance. They placed Foremaster under arrest.

His bail is set at $7,021.