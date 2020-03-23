Not all coronavirus dangers about germs

Not all the concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak involve germs. Authorities are warning residents to be careful of scammers who use the virus to steal their identities.

Cybercriminals are employing phishing scams, where they send emails claiming to be from legitimate organizations with important information about the coronavirus.

“The scam emails will ask you to open an attachment to see the latest news or statistics,” Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said. “If you click on the attachment or embedded link, you’re likely to download malicious software on your device. The malicious software, referred to as malware, could allow cybercriminals to take control of your computer, log your keystrokes, or access your personal information and financial data, all leading to identity theft.”

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people not to click on links from sources you do not know or claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. Online offers for vaccinations, pills, potions or anything claiming to cure the disease are often phishing scams.

Schemenauer suggested residents research charitable causes.

“Never let anyone rush you to make a donation and never give cash, gift cards or wire money,” he said.